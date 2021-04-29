Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,141.18

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 23% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $99,141.18 and $5,663.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

