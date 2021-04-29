ZENZO Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,612.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

