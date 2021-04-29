ZeroSwap Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00068223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00837838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001690 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

