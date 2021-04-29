Zilliqa Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $200.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,518,983,791 coins and its circulating supply is 11,227,516,638 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

