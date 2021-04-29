Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

