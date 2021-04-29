Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of ZG opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

