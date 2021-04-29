Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.16

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.16 and last traded at $179.66, with a volume of 2336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

