ZKSwap Hits One Day Volume of $40.58 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00004656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 2% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $490.20 million and $40.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00281820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01119685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00710029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,204.88 or 0.99772087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

