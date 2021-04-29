Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $38,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.65. 28,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,791. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.