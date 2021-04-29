ZooKeeper Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $141,937.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 3,088,090 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

