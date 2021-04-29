Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 308.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

ZM stock opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

