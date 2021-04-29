ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $85,684.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

