ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.