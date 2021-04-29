Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZURVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.