Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191,207 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 959,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

