Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $500.75. 128,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

