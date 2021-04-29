Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $611.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

