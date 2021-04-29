Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,828 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $233.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,117. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92. The firm has a market cap of $632.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

