Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

