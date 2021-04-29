Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.75. The company had a trading volume of 176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $314.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

