Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 41,664 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

