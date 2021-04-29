Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 55,465 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,465 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

