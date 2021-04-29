Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $15.08 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,897,760. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.96. 19,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

