Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,354 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.