$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Livent posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

