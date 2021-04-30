-$0.10 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

TPIC stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 560,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,654. TPI Composites has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

