-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

