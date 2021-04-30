-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

