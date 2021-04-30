$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 5,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

