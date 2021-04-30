-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,916. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.