-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,916. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.