$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 280,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Ferro has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

