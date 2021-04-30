-$0.26 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,851,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,587. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

