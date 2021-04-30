-$0.29 EPS Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

FUSN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 14,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,960. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

