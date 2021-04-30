$0.32 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.43. 617,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

