$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

