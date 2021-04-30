-$0.47 EPS Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

