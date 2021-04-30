-$0.56 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 271,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

