0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $568,620.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

