0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.80 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $168.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

