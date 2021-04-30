0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.81 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $669,126.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.