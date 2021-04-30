-$1.03 EPS Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,294. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $302.12 million, a P/E ratio of 219.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.