$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $11.24 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $229.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

