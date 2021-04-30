$100.89 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report $100.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.18 million and the highest is $101.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $440.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. SVMK has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

