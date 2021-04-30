10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,222,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $197.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

