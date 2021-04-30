$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.95 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.02 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CURI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

