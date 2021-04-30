112,805 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

