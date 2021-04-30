12,650 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.46. 71,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

