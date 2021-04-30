12Ships Market Capitalization Tops $119.44 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 25% lower against the dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $119.44 million and approximately $133,411.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

