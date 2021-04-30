130,132 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

EUFN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,457. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

