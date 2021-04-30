$136.54 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report sales of $136.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.62 million. NovoCure posted sales of $101.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $583.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.20 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.64 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

